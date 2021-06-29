You have imposed a tyrant who is killing us – Ejura youth cries to Akufo-Addo

The deceased standing close to a refuse dump in the Ejura area.

The youth of Ejura, in the Ashanti Region, has sent out a strong warning to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to impose a tyrant on them as their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to the youth, they will continue to protest until the president heeds to their request.



The youth sent out this warning after Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed was allegedly murdered by some persons believed to be bodyguards of the MCE.



The deceased died on Monday, June 28, after he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



Until his attack, he had received many threats including one from a known bodyguard of the MCE, warning him to stop exposing the government and the appalling administration of Saulisu Bamba, or face their wrath.



The youth on Monday took to the principal streets of Ejura to register their displeasure following the death of Kaaka Mohammed.



Inyass Awudu, one of the protestors is reported by mynewsgh to have said:

“Do you know how many people have died since this guy was forced on us as MCE?



NPP will collapse and this town can’t contain us if Sualisu Bamba is forced on us again. How many people must die before Akufo-Addo realizes he has imposed a tyrant, incompetent and heartless mafia boss as our MCE.



First, it was Rauf, and one guy at Hiawoanwu and now Kaaka. What we are telling the President is that enough is enough. We won’t sit down for Bamba and his boys to rule this town like a separate territory.”



Meanwhile, the police are on a high alert to protect life and property. They are, however, appealing to the public for credible information leading to the arrest of the culprits.



“Demonstrations can’t solve the problem,” said Divisional Crime Officer ASP Emmanuel Kyei. “But if they have any vital information they should be prepared to divulge such with the police and as professionals, we will be able to work on it.”



“We are ready and prepared to expose those people so they should also assist us with information,” he further added.