You have left the Holy Spirit, now you are insulting lawyers – Maurice Ampaw attacks Heward-Mills

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has criticised Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and leader of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, over a sermon criticizing some members of the legal profession.

“It is not today, you have done a lot for Mother Ghana … you have won a lot of souls, you have inspired people, this is not the time to reverse, this is not the time to make people distract you from the main call… your issues with some of the pastors are making you to...why do you wish to attack lawyers? Why do you want to use your pulpit to attack accountants...is that how you win back the lost souls? Do you have to insult us? Does the Bible not admonish you to rescue the perishing and care for the dying?



“Assuming that every lawyer in this country is dying or perishing, do you have to insult us? Do you have to label us in a way that we don’t have a conscience? Just because you are battling a legal case in court. Who is advising you, Dag Heward Mills? You have left the Holy Spirit, you don’t believe in the Holy Spirit but rather you love beef,” he said.



The feud stems from remarks made by Bishop Heward-Mills during a sermon, where he allegedly questioned the moral ground of some lawyers in their pursuit of justice.



Ampaw was speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem show on Wontumi TV.



He questioned the bishop's recent actions, especially in light of ongoing legal disputes between the church and some former pastors who alleged the non-payment of pension contributions.



“Do you have any knowledge of the legal profession?



“Dag Heward Mills, Lighthouse Chapel…his recent comments about lawyers...because his case is in court, he is sitting in his church insulting lawyers and accountants.



“He is having legal issues with his pastors and the lawyers and accountant who is involved in the auditing; he appears not to be satisfied with them. The lawyer defending the pastors, Dag Heward-Mills is standing in his church and insulting lawyers that Ghanaian lawyers are not correct, in fact, he describes us in a harsh and unfair manner, in a form that we don’t even have a conscience, that we are morally corrupt. That lawyers don’t have a conscience, we are morally corrupt people, so for us, we don’t have sense …this man really insulted us anyhow,” he added.



What Dag Heward Mills said



During a sermon in his church, Dag Heward-Mills insinuated that the lawyer did not do due diligence when the bishops approached him to represent them in court over the church’s refusal to pay their SSNIT contributions despite their years of hard work.



In a video posted on social media by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, Bishop Dag can be heard saying that it is only a lawyer who is a ruthless criminal that will accept cases that are unworthy to be argued in court.

“If you are a lawyer and you are a ruthless criminal, people will come to you with cases that nobody will even touch. Some young men will come to you and say we’ve been cheated at our workplace. We worked for so long and we were treated badly. They didn’t pay our pension. When we went abroad, we worked so hard but when we came back, we were maltreated. You will have ruthless lawyers who have no scruples who will do anything for money,” he said.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills further stated that morally upright lawyers make sure to get evidence to prove that their clients are right or wrong before deciding to carry on with their cases.



“The practise changes where a lawyer who has morals will ask you if can you bring evidence of not being paid. You don’t have any documents, just a pack of lies. You say these people, they don’t like media so we sue them and they will come and settle. They are called ambulance lawyers. The practice of law falls into the hands of an extortioner and the extortioner will tell you to bring $12 million. When the law falls into the hand of fraudsters and criminals and they practice, then the practice of law changes,” he added.







Meanwhile, pastor Dag Heward-Mills has clarified the contents of the said sermon.



In his statement dated August 8, 2023, Heward-Mills said his intention was at no point to smear any particular professional or individual, but to teach the word of God.



"To the extent that I made illustrations to clarify any point, it was not intended to refer to any particular person, dead or alive, nor was the reference to the professional or unprofessional practice of law relating to any case on-going or pending in court.



"My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God," the statement read in part.



Read his full statement below:



UD-OLGC



UNITED DENOMINATIONS

8th August 2023



STOP PRESS: POINT OF CORRECTION AND CLARIFICATION



My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media relating to a sermon I preached last week, which has been strung with various commentary and interpretations seeking to suggest that my preaching or the illustrations therein are with specific regard to an on-going suit pending in court.



I take the earliest opportunity to clarify that in the sermon I made reference to the professional and unprofessional practice of the law, medicine and the pastoral ministry.



To the extent that I made illustrations to clarify any point, it was not intended to refer to any particular person, dead or alive, nor was the reference to the professional or unprofessional practice of law relating to any case on-going or pending in court.



My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God.



To the extent that any relationship has been drawn to any case pending in or out of court or to any individual or individuals, I consider it unfortunate and unintended, and I hereby disassociate myself from it, retract it and render my sincere apologies to anyone who may be affected by it.



Dag Heward-Mills







Background



In 2021, six former bishops of the Lighthouse Chapel sued the church for failing to pay their pension contribution for the number of years they worked for the church as pastors and missionaries.

The ex-bishops are Bishop Larry Odonkor, Bishop Oko Mensah, Rev. Edward Laryea, Pastor Seth Duncan, Pastor Edem Amankwah and Pastor Faith Makafui Fiakojo.



On 3rd August 2021 which was the last adjourned date of the trial, the presiding Judge Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson repeated an earlier suggestion he had made to the parties to settle the matter amicably.



Counsel for LCI, Rodney Heward-Mills dropped the bombshell which left the court in shock. He revealed that some eminent clergymen had earlier approached both parties to settle the matter out of court and that during the settlement talks the ex-pastors demanded a whopping sum of US$ 12 million as a settlement from the church and took an entrenched position on their demand. He continued that the senior clergymen found the demand so outrageous that they abandoned any hope of settling the matter.







