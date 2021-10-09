You have my life-long respect – Akufo-Addo praises former IGP Oppong-Boanuh

Former Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh for his meritorious services to the country as the head.

He noted that his calm and professional manner in leading men and women of the service during the 2020 polls aimed at ensuring peace and stability is worthy of commendation.



At the swearing-in of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who succeeds him, the President did not mince words in disclosing that his services to the country were distinguished.



“I must at this point pay some tribute to Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh for his distinguished service to the police service in our nation especially for the calm professional manner in which he led the operation of the police to ensure the peace and stability of the country during last December Presidential and Parliamentary elections…the period of considerable sensitivity for the unity and welfare of the republic. He has my life-long respect and I wish him well on retirement”, he revealed

According to him, the newly sworn IGP whose tenure will last four years has also demonstrated he is an effective leader and poised to foster its efficiency



“Today, he has reached the pinnacle of his career and will serve for the next four years as Inspector-General of Police. He’s demonstrated that he will be an effective leader of the Police Service and help foster its efficiency. He will be walking in the footsteps of 22 previous occupants of the office and I have no doubt that in Dr George Akuffo Dampare we have a worthy successor to Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh and indeed the others who have gone before him”, he said at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 9, 2021.