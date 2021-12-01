You have no business presiding over the House if you are not a Speaker - Sam George fires Joe Wise

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

First deputy speaker throws out motion to overturn 2022 budget statement approval

Chaos in parliament over controversial decision



Parliamentary reconvenes tomorrow Thursday December 2, 2021



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) over his comment that a deputy speaker is not the substantive speaker of parliament.



The first deputy speaker who also doubles as the Bekwai MP, whiles delivering a ruling to throw out the Minority’s motion for rescission of the 2022 budget approval, intimated that his role as a deputy speaker should not be mixed with the speaker.



“First it must be clear that a deputy speaker is not a Speaker. Indeed Article 96 (1) of the Constitution says and I quote ‘the shall be two deputy speakers who shall be elected by members of parliament from among members of parliament,” he said.

“And to contrast that to ‘Mr. Speaker’ …Mr. Speaker is not a member of Parliament. I am a member of parliament and the Honourable second deputy speaker is a member of parliament and our role is to assist the speaker in managing this House. Any attempt to read and interpret the constitution of ‘Mr. Speaker’ to include the deputy speakers is a misreading and a misapplication of the constitution,” he explained during Wednesday, December 1, 2021, parliamentary sitting.



But responding to the Bekwai MP’s statement, Sam Nartey George said he cannot preside over the business of the House following his admission that he is not a speaker.



“If you claim you are not a Speaker, you have absolutely no business presiding over the House. Simple” he said in a tweet.





The minority had earlier, in raising the motion for rescission of the approval of the 2022 budget, challenged the first deputy speaker’s conduct on November 30, 2021, when he counted himself as part of MPs present to form a majority in taking a decision per Article 104 of the Constitution.

Article 104 (1) states “Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, matters in Parliament shall be determined by the votes of the majority of members present and voting, with at least half of all the members of Parliament present”.







