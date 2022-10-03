You have no permit to mine in any forest – Minerals Commission warns Akonta Mining

File photo

The Minerals Commission has set the records on the remit of the mining licenses it granted Akonta Mining Limited, insisting that the firm has no authorization to mine in the Tano Miri Forest Reserve or any forest reserve for that matter.

The Commission in a statement issued on Monday, October 3, 2022, maintained the position that Akonta Mining Limited has not been granted permission to mine in the forest and that any action by the company in the area is an affront to the laws governing mining in the country.



It disclosed in neither of the two mining leases granted Akonta Mining did it authorize the company to undertake mining activities in the Tano Miri Forest Reserve.



It acceded to receiving a request for a mining lease from Akonta Mining Limited on August 25, 2022, but stated that the said request has received no approval from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



“For the avoidance of doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has two mining leases in the Samreboi area, granted following a Reconnaissance Licence granted on 15th June, 2011 and a Prospecting Licence granted on 31st December, 2012. These are:



“Mining lease over an area in Samreboi, dated 23rd July 2021, (the Lease in circulation); and Mining lease over an area in Abokoase dated 23rd July, 2021.



“None of the above Leases, fall within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, or any Forest Reserve for that matter. The letters from the Forestry Commission and the Minerals Commission, dated 8th August, 2022 and 7th September, 2022, which are being circulated alongside the Lease granted in 2021, have no bearing on the above set-out leases.

“As indicated in the Ministry’s Press Statement, dated 30th September, 2022, Akonta Mining Ltd has a pending application dated 25th August, 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That application has not been determined by the Minister, who is mandated by law, to grant or refuse such applications.



“And for the avoidance of any doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has NO mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, and steps are currently being undertaken to enforce the Minister’s Directive issued on 30th September, 2022.



It will be recalled that Samuel Abu Jinapor on Friday, September 30, 2022, directed the Forestry Commission to cease the operations of Akonta Mining Company in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve of the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly.



According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Company owned by the ruling New Patriotic Party Chairman for Ashanti Region, Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.



“Records available to the Ministry show that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve,” the statement said.