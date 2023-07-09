‘You have not reached the pinnacle of your success yet’ – What Rawlings told McDan

JJ Rawlings with NcDan during his Ada enstoolment

In a letter that the late former President of Ghana, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, the late statesman described the businessman as someone who is still yet to reach the highest heights of his success journey.

According to JJ Rawlings, who said that he related with McDan as an in-law, he was more than convinced that the celebrated Ghanaian businessman still had a lot to achieve as a businessman.



This was contained in a book by the McDan boss, titled ‘The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Glory,’ under the section, Letters from Friends.



JJ Rawlings started his letter by first stating that instead of friend, he rather relates with him as a son.



“When Daniel requested a short statement as a good friend in his memoire, I said to him, Chief, you are not my friend. You are my son. You will recall how I constantly told you stories about the life of Capt. Timothy Huppernbauer, your father-in-law; He was such an amiable person whose character endeared him to many officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces, so much so that, his firm grips of situations and particularly, the respect he enjoyed among the ranks helped stall the carnage that could have attended the 1979 revolt.



“He was a nice gentleman and an excellent example for the young soldiers to look up to. That was why I never hesitated to whisper to you to name a project after him because such act from you will not only honor his legacy and what he stood for, but go a long way to equally reemphasize your strong character, value system and lessons you have learnt from men of steel and virtue,” the former president wrote.

He further stated in his letter to McDan that although he was turning 50 at the time (2021), he did not consider that the businessman had reached the apex of success.



He believed that McDan was still yet to reach the stage where he could state that he was successful.



“When Dan told me that he was writing his autobiography in commemoration of his 50th birthday, I thought to myself how much he has achieved in his youthful life especially his passion for social responsibility.



“For a self-made man, whose humble beginnings tell a tale of pain, hope and glory, Daniel's life sums up what is possible within the difficult circumstances of our continent, for young men and women who dare to dream but lack the opportunities, freedom and justice to launch-out and unlock their potentials. His is a story that needs to be retold a thousand-fold and be inscribed in the pages of the books on entrepreneurship and business. I always tell him to remain humble with a high sense of integrity. It takes integrity to remain at the top not the money.



“Clearly Daniel hasn't reached the pinnacle of his success yet. The African space still lies in wait to be conquered and it is important we empower our younger generations like Dan with the requisite capacity and resolve to change the plight of the continent for our people,” he added.

Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings also wished Dr Daniel McKorley well as he marked his 50th birthday, urging him to always shun complacency.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

















Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:

















AE/OGB