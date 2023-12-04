You have one month to pay us – NaBCo trainees demand arrears from Akufo-Addo

Despite applying for YouStart grants, none were selected for the programme’s first selection

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) have expressed their disappointment with the government concerning their exclusion from the initial disbursement phase of the YouStart programme.

Despite earlier promises from the government to prioritise NABCo graduates for the YouStart initiative, this has not materialised.



YouStart, introduced as part of the 2022 budget, aims to support youth-led businesses by providing loans of up to GHC50,000, with a focus on empowering startups and small businesses.



In July 2022, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah announced the government's intention to transition NABCo trainees into YouStart, effectively replacing the NABCo programme that concluded in October 2021.



However, the recent exclusion of NABCo graduates from the initial disbursement phase of YouStart has led to a sense of betrayal and uncertainty among the former trainees.



Despite applying for YouStart grants, none were selected for the programme’s first disbursement phase.



The NaBCo beneficiaries are still awaiting payment for nine months of arrears.

In a statement, signed by National Secretary, Frank Evans Quansah, NABCo beneficiaries gave the government a 1-month ultimatum to pay them their 9-months arrears.



“The Government has a one-month ultimatum to pay us all the 9-month outstanding arrears. We do not want to have any business with the Nana Addo Bawumia-led government again,” the statement noted.



According to the beneficiaries, they “have already lost trust” in the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led government.



“All we need now is 9 months arrears fully settled as we don’t want to have any business to do with this government again,” the beneficiaries stressed.



They added: “We are going to intercept any partisan utterances, any signages that will leverage on the failed NaBCo scheme in an attempt to win votes in come 2024 general elections.”