You have our support - Sempe Akwashongtse assures Regional Minister

Nii Adotey Odaawulu is the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu has revealed that the people of Ga-Dangbe will support any regional minister or member of parliament with a good agenda to work in the interest of the region.

According to him, he has seen the kind of work others are doing in their cities when it comes to development and attempts to make their regions the cleanest and the Greater Accra Region will not be an exception.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu made the statement on the sideline of a press conference held in Accra by the Ga-Dangbe Youth Association to express their support to the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey gave the Onion Sellers at Agbogbloshie July 1, 2021, to relocate to Adjen Kotoku but the onion sellers vow not to move and threatened to cause mayhem should the Regional Minister attempts to see through his decision.



The Akwashongtse stated that since his appointment as the Regional Minister, Hon Quartey has shown commitment and determination to ensure that major problems confronting the Greater Accra region are resolved.



This, he called on the need for all Traditional Leaders, MMDCES and Assembly Members to support the Regional Minister to execute his agenda.

He said most of the hitherto congested places in Accra have been decongested,a situation he added that has resulted in drastic reduction in the traffic situation in the city.



He stated that the relocation of onion sellers at Agbogbloshie will also ensure decongestion and development of the place.



He added that cities like Kigali in Rwanda is small but has seen unprecedented development and cleanliness as compared to Accra.



The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse reiterated that the people of GaDangbe will offer their support to anybody who has an agenda to develop and make Accra clean.



He said Henry Quartey, is on top of his job and has proved to the GaDangbe people that he is working in the interest of the Greater Accra Region and not for any religious, tribal or political party hence their resolve to support him to achieve his goal of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.