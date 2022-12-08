‘You have provided jobs for my people’ - Gbedemgbilisi chief to Afriyie Akoto

Afriyie Akoto (in the middle) during his tour in the region

The Upper West region's traditional council of Gbedemgbilisi has commended Dr. Afriyie Osei Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, for helping to improve the local economy by fostering job growth.

Speaking on behalf of the chief of Gbedemgbilisi, John Amogili, thanked the minister for helping to provide jobs for the people of the area.



“Your quest to develop here has really helped provide jobs for my people, we have over 1,000 workers working in the valleys,”



“…the youth in Gbedemgbilis do not migrate to other towns in search of work anymore because there are jobs here,” he said.



The sector minister visited the Upper West area as a part of his tour to the northern region of Ghana, where he spoke with rice farmers at Gbedemgbilisi.



The minister also expressed his gratitude to the rice farmers for their excellent contribution to Ghana's rice industry.

He added that Ghana's government is in discussions with a few African development banks about receiving funding to support rice agricultural productivity.



“We have noticed that this region is a potential region for rice production as valleys are developed for rice farming,” he said.



However, the minister pleaded with the farmers to cooperate with the government to help stop the illegal exportation of food to neighbouring countries.



AM/WA