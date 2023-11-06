You have till November 11 to apologise to Samira Bawumia – NMC to Power FM

Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia

The National Media Commission (NMC) has called on the management of Authentic Media Company Limited, operators of Power FM, to apologise to Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice-President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP),Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“On Wednesday November 1, 2023, you allowed your station, Power FM, to be used as the medium for gender-based insult on H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia in a perverted and debased broadcast that also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension. Such behaviour has no place in our search for national cohesion, peace and development,” the NMC said in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive of the media house, signed by its Executive Secretary, George Sarpong.



The NMC pointed out that: “Your presenter’s phoney protestation was unprofessional and deceitfully calculated to egg the commentator on. Instead of being a moderator, your presenter became a cheerleader for obscenity.”

“We ask you to apologise to H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia and the Fulani Community. We additionally ask that you apologise to the Ghanaian public whose sensibilities you breached by that broadcast,” the NMC stressed.



The NMC wants the Media house to do as it as directed and “present evidence of same to the Commission before November 11, 2023 after which date you may hear further from the Commission.”