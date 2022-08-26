You have wiped out our tears - Women’s Organiser tells Nana Addo

Safia Mohammed and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hajia Safia Mohammed has eulogized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for wiping the tears of the chiefs and people of the region with numerous developmental projects.

The Regional Women’s Organizer in a statement after the visit of the President to the Savannah Region said "the numerous development projects dotted across the length and breadth of the region after the creation of the region, is a clear indication that one must not necessarily be your biological relations before the person can emancipate you from your long-awaited dreams".



"You have wiped out the tears of the chiefs and people of the Gonja area and this was manifested in the reception you received from the people during your visit to the area."



Hajia Safia Mohammed also Expressed appreciation to the President and noted the significant works and initiatives that sort to create jobs opportunities, leverage the people of the region from poverty, and ultimately enhance economic activities in the area.

"The decades' dream of the chiefs and people of the Gonja area, is now a reality, a reality with dignity, a reality with ancillaries such as jobs, booming economic activities, rapid infrastructural and human development among others and we are thankful" the statement added.



The Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP is hopeful that more development initiatives will continue to come to the region to enhance the livelihood of the chiefs and people, especially women.



"Mr. President, on behalf of the Women’s wing of the Savannah region of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the entire people of the region, I wish to once again convey our indebtedness to you for the presidential visit to your baby region to ensure that whatever promises you made to the distinguished Chiefs and people of the region really comes to fruition," Hajia Safia stated.