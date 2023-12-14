You haven’t seen anything yet; 24hour economy is just a tip of the iceberg – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says the 24-hour economy policy proposal, caused a stir among opponents trying hard in vain to water down the expected impact on the economy and job creation is just of the many initiatives he will be announcing in the2024 manifesto of the NDC.

Mr Mahama, who is on a two-day tour of the Western North region has assured Ghanaians that the team of experts finetuning initiatives that can reverse the economic downturn, are broadly consulting and from next year January, the blue print to be outdoored will set tongues wagging.



The former President who paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional area, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, at his Palace, said the initiatives to be announced will attest that the NDC indeed, stands tall and is better managing of the economy.



"The 24-hour economy, is just one of our economic policies. When I spoke about it, many people have reacted to it. There is a committee in place working on the policy for its effective implication”. ,, he added.



He added that ” we will outdoor our policies aimed at reviving the economy beginning January next year”.



The NDC 2024 Presidential candidate who us highly tipped to win the next general elections noted with concern that the hardship in Ghana today is unprecedented.



“This is not the country I handed over to Akuffo Addo. The baton I handed over to him and Dr Bawumia has had fallen and we need to take it up and put Ghana back on track” – John Mahama explained.

Earlier he met party executives, Members of Parliament and former appointees who he admonished to build bridges to form a formidable force to help NDC capture more votes in the region.



“I recently called on Dr Kwabena Duffour and he also visited me for talks on the future of our party.



This shows we are united at the top and it is incumbent on all party members to burry differences and unite at the grassroot level” … he emphasized.



In his remarks, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Traditional area, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama II bemoaned how the Constitution has taken away powers of Chiefs and Queen mothers.



According to him, politicians have rendered them weaker, a reason for what he describes as the increasing rate of indiscipline and disrespect for traditional rulers.



According to the revered Chief, numerous complaints at the Regional House of Chiefs have fallen on deaf ears.

‘We have complained even at the regional house of chiefs that chiefs are no more respected and even when someone is summoned, they can boldly say it to our face that we should process them for court” he fumed.



Okatakyie however assured John Mahama that the traditional leaders will rally behind him if he will restore their powers.



“We can assure you that if you will restore our powers back to us, all chiefs will follow you” he promised.



John Mahama continues his tour of Western North Region tomorrow before crossing over to the Western region where he will spend two days before he wraps up in the Central region.