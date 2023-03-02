'You insulted and disrespected everybody but want to be president' – Kennedy Agyapong challenged

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Founder and Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkopa Daniels, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

She said the lawmaker who now wants to be president is looking forward to people to accord him respect, but he had in the past insulted and assaulted people verbally in the name of politics.



Speaking out against politics of insults, Madam Daniels posited that a man who had in the past attacked and called people names should not expect to be accorded the respect he deserves.



She said one could disagree and criticise leaders but insulting them is not the best.



He described how former President John Dramani Mahama was vilified, insulted, and described in unprintable terms by people such as Kennedy Agyapong.



“I oppose insult politics. If I hear today that people are insulting Bawumia and Nana Addo, I feel it. Look at his pedigree. Those are people I hold in high regard. I am also expecting them to respect former President John Dramani Mahama.

"I expect you to respect Nana Akufo-Addo. There is no need to insult them, regardless of the problem.



These insults are especially heinous when directed at children. Then a member of Parliament, such as Kennedy Agyapong, will insult Mahama and call him names. He now wishes to run for President of Ghana.



“I am not opposed to Kennedy Agyapong becoming president, but he insulted people, including former IGPs, former presidents, and others. Today, he wishes to be elected.



"I am not against his decision, but would he be happy if he is elected and becomes president today and is insulted as he has been to others?”