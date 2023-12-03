You lack understanding in politics – Alan jabs Bawumia, critics of Mahama’s 24-hour economy

Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has stated that opponents of former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy lack understanding of the proposal by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

Addressing members of his Movement for Change support group to climax a health walk held in Kumasi on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Mr Kyerematen said critics of the policy should rather be questioning how a suitable environment can be created for the implementation of the policy instead of seeking to be dismissive of the policy.



“Former President Mahama came to say that he will implement a 24-hour economy when he comes. He is not wrong if he says that. Anyone who says the 24-hour economy is bad does not understand politics. All those who don’t want the 24-hour economy, what it implies is that they have no understanding of politics.



“But what we have to ask John Mahama is that… what are you going to do to keep the economy running for 24-hours? That is the question we should be asking. That is the question we need to put to the NDC but if you come out to say the 24-hour economy is not going to work then you lack understanding,” he stated.



The 24-hour economy proposal has been met with criticism from members of the ruling New Patriotic Party on various grounds.



In his initial reaction to the proposal by Mr Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is the NPP’s flagbearer for 2024 described it as ill-conceived and lacking innovation.



“This is one idea that John Mahama thinks that he has brought, it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.

“The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon.”



In subsequent attempts by members of the NPP to dismiss the policy, some have questioned the motive behind the policy.



The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu in an attempt to dismiss the policy has argued that a 24-hour economy will pose a threat to the conjugal stability of the people in his area who are primarily farmers.



“My brothers, when we work in the farms and we are tired in the night we have to sleep with our wives.



“We have to be with our wives. In the night you want us to go and be farming and then people will come and take our wives away?” the minister said during a recent event.





GA/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.