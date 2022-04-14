You’ll be arrested and jailed if you jump red light – Police warn motorbike riders

The Police speaking to some riders

The Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning to motorbike riders who jump the traffic lights without recourse to whether it gives them the right of way or not.

Officials of the service believe that most of the deaths associated with motorbike accidents are as a result of the recklessness of these riders warning that the law will deal ruthlessness with them when arrested.



“We do not want to see motorbike riders cross the traffic light when it is red. We are very serious about this new directive. You’ll be arrested if you fall foul of the law and you will not be dealt with leniently. A lot are dying as a result of recalcitrant riders who hit pedestrians and run away. When you get to a traffic light and it turns red stop when it is green you move”, officials of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) took turns to warn offenders.



Indiscipline among motorcycle riders, including the jumping red traffic lights, the non-wearing of crash helmets and general disregard for road traffic regulations, according to the Police had become the major cause of road traffic accidents in the country.

As a result, the Ghana Police Service launched a special operation to ensure strict compliance with motor traffic regulations by motorcycle riders in the country.



Christened Operation PAARI (Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline), the special exercise would involve the deployment of teams of police riders with body cameras to monitor the conduct of riders at major intersections and other strategic locations.