You’ll be arrested if you disrupt ECG's work – National Security cautions Krobo youth

Residents of Manya Kpongwunor in the Lower Manya Krobo demonstrated against ECG prepaid metering

The Ministry of National Security has warned the youth in the Krobo enclave to desist from any attempt to cause mayhem to disrupt the duties being carried out by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the area.

According to the National Security, any action from the youth that may interfere in the works of the power distribution company will merit arrest and be made to face the law.



The caution follows a series of stakeholder meetings involving the Ministry of National Security, the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Eastern Regional Minister, and the Municipal Chief Executives of the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities on Thursday, August 11, 2022.



The meetings among other things deliberated on the challenges associated with power restoration to both Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities of the Eastern Region following three weeks of being taken off the ECG’s National grid.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Security, the consensus reached during the meeting indicated that ECG should conduct an integrity test of all power transmission lines in the two areas.



It also directed the ECG to resume work in the area with the installation of prepaid meters with the assistance of security personnel to ensure law and order.

“Technical support should be provided by 49 Field Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to the ECG technicians during the installations,” it said.



The ongoing assessment exercise has seen 81 out of a total of 147 substations being evaluated so far by the ECG team without any hindrance.



The National Security stated any person whose actions and inactions mar the exercise of the Electricity Company of Ghana should be arrested.



“The arrest of persons whose conduct threatens to disrupt the exercise. It is anticipated that the consensus reached between the said stakeholders would engender peace and security, promote socio-economic activities, and restore normalcy to the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities.



“Residents of the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo municipalities are, therefore, urged to cooperate with the security agencies and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure law and order as electricity supply is restored to the affected areas.”