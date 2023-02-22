You’ll be destooled if you don’t stop disgracing Bantama stool – Otumfuo warns Bantamahene

Bantamahene, Nana Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed worry about the activities of Bantamahene, which he said disgraces him as the overlord of the Asante Kingdom and the traditional stool that Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI occupies.

Bantamahene appeared on February 20, 2023, before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) over double sales of land to one Mr. Amponsah and a church, creating confusion between the two.



After resolving the land dispute between Bantamahene and the parties involved, Otumfuo directed Bantamhene to release all documents on the land to one Mr. Amponsah, whom he first sold the land to, and again directed him to return the money he took from the church within 14 days, as he promised before the traditional council.



Otumfuo further instructed Bantamahene to ensure that by 10 a.m. on February 21, 2023, all documentation on the land should be released to Mr. Amponsah.



Otumfuo, who did not mince words with Bantamahene, said, "Baffour, with the stature of the stool you occupy, if such cases come before me, it means you are disgracing me. This is not the first and second time, Baffour, be careful. If you don’t repent you will supervise your own destoolment; tomorrow I will not forget to dismiss you. Bantamahene don’t deserve this prosecution. You are lowering the stature of the Bantama stool."

"Baffour, what are you looking for in this world, how much debt do you owe for this too much rush for money, why ? Because of your father, you are making things very difficult for me," Otumfuo stressed in anger.



Otumfuo further stated that "this is the same way your elder brother came to disturb me until his demise; you are also repeating the same. You are making me regret something. This is not how your father managed things when he became the Bantamahene. Your father was never petitioned before the Kumasi Traditional Council but why always you? So I gave you the inheritance because I knew you would walk in the path of your father. Now look at what you are doing. As we are speaking, there’s another pending charge against you now: on land, you used my name and sold it out."



Otumfuo stated that Bantamahene doesn’t know the value of the Bantama stool he occupies.



"The stool you sit on as Bantamahene you don’t understand the meaning and the value. If you don’t take care, the stool will sack you. You lose your reputation any time you appear before the traditional council for such wrongdoing."