'You’ll be swept away by a storm' – A.B.A Fuseini warns oppressors of NDC

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP, Sagnerigu Constituency

The minority ranking member of communications Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has warned that anybody who tries to stand in the way of justice will be swept by a storm.

According to him, nobody can defeat the collective will of the people especially when there is determination and they march out in their hundreds of thousands.



Speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on the protest by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the 2020 polls, he served notice people he described as oppressors to be wary they cannot have their way.



“We are serving notice to all oppressors, those who think they can stand on the way of justice that they will be swept away by the storm. I am telling you this and mark it down, nobody can defeat the collective will of the people. When the people are determined…when you see people coming in their hundreds of thousands try to stop them”, he warned.

The lawmakers on the minority side led by Haruna Iddrisu on December 22, 2020, hit the streets in protest of the collation of the Techiman South results in they claimed are characterized by irregularities.



In a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, they are demanding that “you (EC Chairperson) cause to be collated the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the Two Hundred and Sixty-Six (266) Polling stations in accordance with the law, with immediate effect.



That pursuant to regulation 43 (2) of C.I. 127, the endorsed writ, gazette notification and notice to Clerk of Parliament be amended accordingly to reflect the true state of affairs”