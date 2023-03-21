You'll contradict Akufo-Addo if you respond to NDC’s ‘true state of the nation address’ – Analyst warns NPP

Political science analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah

Political science analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah, has advised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rescind its decision to respond to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘true state of the nation address’.

He believes that if caution is not exercised, the NPP may contradict what President Akufo-Addo stated in parliament a few weeks ago.



He argued that the President had done what the constitution required and the opposition had also delivered what they believe is the ‘true state of the nation address’.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the ‘true state of the nation address’ usually delivered by the opposition are issues known to Ghanaians.



“As a result, I was surprised to see the NPP issue a statement indicating that they would respond to what the NDC had done. Are you responding to what the President said or what the NDC said? Why should you let others set your agenda? You have a President who has delivered the State of the Nation address, as required by the Constitution. The opposition responds, and the ruling party wants to return and respond again

“Are the issues the general mentioned true or false?” he inquired. Do we [citizens] recognise them? These are the inquiries you should make. Asiedu Nketiah discussed corruption, as well as the special audit report on Covid-19 expenditure. Was the president’s response on the subject the best? Is it true that we have a vaccine shortage in the country? Is it true that haircuts prompted the domestic debt exchange programme, and that for the first time, pensioners picketed outside the Finance Ministry? Yes, they are true, and we are aware of them”, he stated.



Michael Ebo maintained that by all means, there would be contradictions should the NPP respond to the issues Nketiah raised and what the President told Parliament in his state of the nation address.



He said, "NDC, as the opposition, has nothing to lose, but the government in power has much to lose. I think the NPP and communicators should address these issues when they get the opportunity to be on the radio and television.”