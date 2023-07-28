You'll cross examine witness yourself if your lawyers don't appear – Judge to Gyakye Quayson

Gyakye Quayson to cross-examime witness if his lawyers fail to appear in court on Monday

The Member of Parliament for the Assin-North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, may have to cross-examine the first prosecution in his ongoing criminal trial on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This is after the High Court in Accra ruled that the embattled legislator would have no choice but to cross-examine the witness if his lawyers fail to be present for the trial on Monday.



The High Court judge presiding over the case, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, gave this ruling due to the failure of Quayson's lawyer, Justine P. Teriwajah, to appear for the presiding on Friday, July 28, 2023.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, Justine P. Teriwajah, who was expected to cross-examine Richard Takyi Mensah, the prosecution’s first witness on Friday, was absent for medical reasons.



In a medical excuse duty addressed to the court, the lawyer said that he was indisposed.



The excuse duty would last for three days, from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

The report also indicated that the lawyer also requested the court should allow Mr Quayson to travel outside the jurisdiction for medical attention during the legal vacation which will last for two months.



But a Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, opposed the request saying, “It will be in the interest of justice and fairness if the witness is not made to mount the box again in the next legal year”.



He added that Quayson could participate in the trial virtually provided he travelled outside the jurisdiction during the legal vacation.



The case was adjourned to Monday, July 31, 2023, after the court allowed Gyakye Quayson to speak.



He pleaded with the court to allow him to travel for medical attention.

BAI/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











