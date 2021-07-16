You'll go back to opposition if you maintain our MCE - Gomoa East NPP youth

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some angry youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Gomoa East constituency have threatened to vote massively against their party should the current Metropolitan Chief Executive, Solomon Darko Qualm be maintained by President Akufo-Addo.

The aggrieved youth claim the MCE is not a unifier, divisive and does not have the party at heart.



They accused him of causing the defeat of the party in the 2020 parliamentary polls.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare, several of the youth said they are disappointed in the MCE who is currently working with the NDC MP but failed to do the same when they had an NPP MP.

"If the NPP wants to win the 2024 polls they should listen to our plea. If the MCE is maintained, we will massively vote against the NPP. We struggled to bring the NPP into office but this MCE has failed to work in the interest of the party and that is what is creating the problems here. He should be dismissed,” one of the youth said.



One other said, "the MCE caused our defeat in the parliamentary election. We were defeat would be maintained but from what we have gathered, he has been maintained. We don’t him, he must go,” another said.