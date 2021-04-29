You’ll never become NPP National Chairman – Kennedy Agyapong tells Stephen Ntim

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has told the National Chairman of the Lands Commission that he will frustrate his bid to become the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Stephen Ntim as Chairman of the Lands Commission has failed woefully by looting lands in the country for NPP members.



Citing an example of himself, Kennedy Agyapong said he was given a land by Stephen Ntim, however, he (Stephen Ntim) came back to tell him the land belonged to the CSIR and that they had taken it back.



He said he expected that he would be given another land as a replacement for the one taken by CSIR but Stephen Ntim looked him in the face and told him to go and look for one himself.

“Ntim says he wants to be a Chairman how can he become Chairman? He won’t get it, we will not give it to him, he should read my lips, we will not give it to him.”



“He said he will give me a land at CSIR. I’ve made all the necessary payments with receipts. Because of the way I am, I don’t want any trouble. They called me one day to say that the land belongs to CSIR so they won’t give the land to me. The best thing anyone will do is to return my money but Ntim told me point blank that I should go round and look for similar land as a replacement.”