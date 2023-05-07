2
Menu
News

You’ll never go back to parliament – Prophet 'curses' Alan’s boy

920202130948 K5grj7u3h1 Collins Owusu Amankwah 2 E1608480390225?resize=500%2C330&ssl=1 Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kusi Appiah has cursed former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah asking him never to waste his time nurturing an ambition of returning to parliament

Prophet Kusi Appiah who has unequivocally stated that he has no problem with the Former MP, revealed that he cursed him because he disrespected him by referring to him as “Noko Fio” prophet meaning stomach prophet.

According to him, Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah attacked him when he passed a comment about Former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten on his bid to lead the NPP as a presidential candidate.

“I have no problem with Collins but after I passed a comment on Alan, he referred to me as a stomach prophet; but he has forgotten that going to Parliament in 2016 was the work of some people”. Prophet Kusi Appiah recounted.

“So I was hurt and told him you don’t know me even before the incident”, he added

According to Prophet Kusi Appiah, prior to the incident, he had already sent someone to inform Collins Owusu Amankwah that God wanted him to take the seat back after he was kicked out.

“You can ask Daniel Agyenim Boateng”, he said.

“Something happened in the constituency and the land needed him, but as I speak, by the Grace of God it is closed in the name of God. I have closed it”, Prophet Kusi Appiah said on Kumasi-based Agnel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He insisted that if Collins Owusu Amankwah planned of contesting the seat again, then he must forget it because there is no way he is going to win.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: