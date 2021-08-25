You'll run away from this country if NDC comes to power - Mahama's aide to Gabby

Private Legal Practitioner and aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has sounded a strong caution to the former director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere Darko.

He says Mr. Asare Otchere Darko will have to run away from this country once John Mahama is elected again as President of this country come 2024.



Gabby's Facebook Post



The former DI Director, in his Facebook post, strongly held that Mr. Mahama lacks the moral right to tag the current administration as corrupt, accusing him of home-growing a crisis and outsourcing the solution when the latter was president.



To him, the Akufo-Addo administration has done a better job of protecting the public purse than what its predecessor - the Mahama administration - did.



He was reacting to remarks by Mr Mahama during the first leg of his regional thank you tour that the NPP wants to break the 8 in order to protect itself from corruption.



Why Does NPP Allow NDC To Accuse It Of Corruption?

Cataloguing a litany of reasons to back his assertions, Gabby Otchere-Darko accused the former administration of "making zero savings" on contracts that were either sole-sourced or done by restrictive tender, and thus wondered why the NPP can allow the NDC to attack it on the issue of corruption.



"This Government has managed to reduce the percentage of contracts that are either sole-sourced or done by restrictive tender and, by that, saving hundreds of millions every year through the PPA by reducing the costs of such contracts to the taxpayer. NDC, under Mahama, made ZERO savings in such situations. This is a fact.



"It bothers me how NPP can allow the NDC to attack it on corruption when the NPP evidently does more for the people with taxpayers’ money than the NDC did under Mahama. Clearly, corruption is such an easy cane with which to whip a government whether it is supported by facts or propaganda.



Surely if a government is doing more than any previous one in spending public funds on the people and their communities and also getting more in return than the previous government, then why should that ruling party allow that opponent to confidently feel that corruption is rather the ruling party’s Achilles heel?" he added.



You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself!



But speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, Mr Mahama's aide could not fathom why the NPP stalwart would brazenly attack and accuse the former President of being corrupt.

"The former president during his tenure as president served this country well and carried out more infrastructure than the current president whose government is embroiled in one corruption scandal or the other.



"Who's Gabby Otchere Okyere Darko to accuse John Dramani Mahama of corruption? Look at the level of corruption in your brother's government and you sit there and write that Mahama is corrupt? You should be ashamed of yourself," Edudzi Tamakloe fumed.



Watch Video Below:



