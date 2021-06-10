You'll want to see this rare coloured photograph of Kwame Nkrumah

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was Ghana's first president

• There are undoubtedly a number of great photos of Kwame Nkrumah to refer to but how many are coloured?

• In this rare photo, Nkrumah is captured in color; a thing we don't see every day



• This image appears to have been taken at a public event that Ghana's founder attended



Just picture this: Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in today’s Ghana where there are more sophisticated ways of capturing moments and of course, the abundance of the internet.



And while the times, then and now differ, there is no denying the fact that it would have been a lovely thing to have seen our first president in a lot of coloured photos.



Truth too is that how many of those are there for us to refer to though? And videos, well, I am yet to see any of such but thankfully, there is something colorful in imagery associated with Nkrumah to refer to here.

In a rare photo that has emerged, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is seen seated, in what appears to be at a public event, in one of his typical focused looks.



Although we are unable to readily identify who and who else are in this photograph with him, a trademark smock that he would usually be wearing is featured here, even as he maintains a pensive look at something ahead of him.



Truly, only few colorful photos of this nature are out there for people to refer to and, whether or not this is not an originally colored image, we cannot take away that joy that accompanies such a beautiful creative work by whoever’s lens caught it.



See it here:



