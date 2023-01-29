You misfired, apologize to Parliament, NAPO – Annoh-Dompreh on Ato Forson’s import ban tweet

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has tasked Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson to retract and apologize for a tweet on government’s import ban on a group of selected items.

Annoh-Dompreh quoted Ato Forson's January 28 tweet which contained a photo of the banned items with the caption: "Folks, The NPP gov't has banned the importation of the following used items: 1. TV set 2. Computer Etc. This is insensitive!"



Annoh-Dompreh who is the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said Ato Forson had to apologize to Parliament and the Minister of Energy who issued the import ban list.



"Ato my friend, you got this wrong.Your comment is wrong and unacceptable. Simply pull it down and render unqualified apology to Parliament, particularly the Sector Minister. You misfired my friend. There is no shame, bro," his tweet read.



He, however, did not state the reasons for his demand of the Minority Leader.



Ghanaians descend on Ato Forson over comment on importation ban of secondhand appliances

Some Ghanaians on social media attacked the new Minority Leader for his comment and opinion on the government’s ban on the importation of secondhand and used electrical gadgets.



Reacting to Ato Forson's comment, a section of the public largely disagreed with the legislator’s take that the policy is insensitive.



They argued that the move is geared towards preventing Ghana from becoming a dumping site for foreign-used goods, hence a commendable one to ban secondhand appliances.



Other tweeps also based on the comment however questioned the competency of Ato Forson to lead the largest opposition party in Ghana as a minority leader in parliament.



