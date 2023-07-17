You missed your 'strategist' target - Bawumia's caucus ‘shades’ Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Efiduase and the leader of Dr. Bawumia’s camp, Nana Ayew Afriyie

The MP for Efiduase and the leader of Dr. Bawumia’s camp, Nana Ayew Afriyie has said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the wrong person for Kennedy Agyapong to attack when it comes to issues relating to Ghana's return to the IMF.

The MP explained that anything concerning the IMF or the bad state of the economy should be addressed to the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



He also added that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a strategist because of how he was able to bounce back from cleaning dormitories, driving cabs and doing other menial jobs to become the person he is now.



“I will say that he should direct it to the Minister of Finance and when he (Bawumia) is in charge, he will take charge and take us to the promised land. We are going to the promised land. DMB is taking us there. …He (Agyapong) should attack the finance minister not him (Bawumia),” Nana Ayew Afriyie told TV3.



“He shared his experiences. When he used to clean to go to school to pay his fees; drive taxis, cabs. So, any person can be president one day. Any person’s child, regardless of where you are in this country, there is an opportunity for you to be where you have to be,” he added.



Background:

An NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong fired shots at the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Kintampo East Constituency as part of an ongoing campaign, the Assin Central MP sent a strong warning to the camp of the vice president noting that he will go on full offensive if the personal attacks directed at him do not cease.



"If NPP people don’t engage in a clean campaign, they will be in trouble because I will reply when you say something.



"For someone who claims to be a strategist, the dollar was GHC4 equivalent when we took power. Today, the dollar is GHC12. Do you think you are a strategist? Excuse me, strategist! Please,” Kennedy said.





