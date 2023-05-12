1
You must be dreaming if you think Akufo-Addo can work miracles in remaining one and a half years – Mahama

Crentsil Visits John Mahama Dramani Former President John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Nothing else will come out of the remaining one and a half years of the Akufo-Addo government, former President John Mahama has said, noting that anybody who expects anything to the contrary must be dreaming.

Speaking to National Democratic Congress delegates in the Wa East constituency of the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback, said: "We have experienced NDC’s administration".

"After Professor Evans Atta-Mills, I took over from him, making it 8 years, and we have experienced NPP for almost 7 years".

"They are left with one and a half years more. No miracle is going to happen", he said.

Mr Mahama indicated: "What they have done is all that they can do", adding: "They are not going to add anything to it".

"So, anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming".

"What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more", the former president said.

