You must be serious: ‘Which organizer mobilizes people on social media’– Nana B slams Yammin

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the approach taken by Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nana B claims that Joseph Yammin has neglected his responsibilities as an organizer by focusing too heavily on social media activities rather than engaging on the ground.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on May 19, 2023, Nana B highlighted Yammin's lack of knowledge about Kumawu’s by-election.



He questioned Yammin's familiarity with the local polling stations, electoral areas, and even the chiefs in Kumawu. He further challenged Yammin to name ten towns in Kumawu, suggesting a lack of deep understanding of the constituency's intricacies.



“Joseph Yammin is not really understanding his job.



“For Joseph Yammin, he doesn’t even know all the electoral areas in Kumawu, ask him how many polling stations are in Kumawu and electoral areas in Kumawu, he doesn’t know. Ask him if he knows any chief in Kumawu. Ask him, what is the name of Sekyeremanhene…ask him to mention ten towns in Kumawu, he doesn’t know, so for him ignore him,” he said.

The NPP national organizer also criticized Yammin for making serious allegations on social media without proper evidence. Nana B referred to a recent incident where Yammin claimed to have seen a vehicle carrying ammunition heading towards Kumawu ahead of the by-election.



According to him, he considers the allegation a cause for concern, as it could potentially spread fear and panic among the public, therefore, Yammin should be invited by the police for questioning to clarify the basis of his claim.



“I saw him posting on social media that he has seen a car with ammunition heading toward Kumawu, I think this is a serious allegation and he must be invited by the police for questioning because he is causing fear and panic. Are you a serious organizer? Which organizer organizes or mobilizes on social media; he needs to be serious….my brother Yammin should be serious about the work. You are the national organizer of the biggest opposition party; you don’t just come on social media to say anything at all,” he added.



Nana B's remarks reflect the ongoing rivalry between the NPP and the NDC, the two major political parties in Ghana. Both parties are gearing up for a by-election on May 23, 2023, in Kumawu following the demise of the sitting MP, Philip Atta Basoah.





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:













AM/SARA