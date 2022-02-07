You need to be measured in your utterances – Appointees cautioned

Saka Salia, Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia, has advised government appointees to be watchful of statements they make in public spaces, especially to other public servants doing their jobs.

He reiterated the fact that the President Akufo-Addo led government will never condone any form of indiscipline from appointees, ensuring they suffer equal consequences for their actions.



His caution comes on the back of the suspension of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah after he was charged for dangerous driving and assaulting Police Officer.



In a panel discussion with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Saka Salia indicated, “Every government appointee needs to be measured in their utterances. The Police is supposed to ensure security and safety of the people in their jurisdiction and if the MCE was endangering lives, the Police had every right to put him to order.”



According to him, the MCE should have shown remorse for his actions instead of threatening the Police Officer for doing his job. “He should’ve admitted his fault and pleaded for clemency instead of trying to lord his power over the Police.”

Although Saka Salia believes the MCE was set up by the Police Officer, he insists his utterances were however uncouth.



Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, the MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi was arrested on Thursday, February 3 by the Police for a reckless driving offence and alleged assault of a Police Officer.



In an audio shared on social media, the MCE is heard in a verbal exchange with the Police Officer, threatening to cause the transfer of the Police Officer to Enchi as a punishment posting.