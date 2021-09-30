You now have a mansion but we still remember your green golf we used to push – Staffer takes on Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu

A Presidential Staffer Abugri Emmanuel has taken on Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over his recent submissions about the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's foreign travels.

He is questioning on what grounds the MP is pushing for an explanation on the subject considering his background.



The presidential Staffer who is aggrieved about Hon. Ablakwa’s incessant demand for accountability from government regarding President Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels said Ablakwa has no right to describe Akufo-Addo as “insensitive”.



The presidential staffer said Mr. Ablakwa has 3 speedboats in his 6 bedroom Juapong residence alone after entering politics with a green golf that required pushing.



“The politics of a graduate without any working experience who now has 3-speed boats packed in his 6 bedroom mansion in Juapong because he is an MP, telling a man who started sitting in airplanes before he (Ablakwa) was born as someone who is insensitive?” he wrote on his Facebook page.



“Ablakwa, we remember your green Golf 2 paaa. We used to push it for you.” He added.



This followed an earlier post where the staffer, in a seemingly sarcastic post said,

"Some so-called vegetarians are telling us it is bad to eat chicken but they rather end up eating the most expensive omelette that costs more than 10 chicken.



Ablakwa and his speed boats inside his 6 bedroom mansion in Juapong on my mind."



The North Tongu lawmaker has in recent times, been consistent in raising questions about cost involved in the President's foreign travels. He believes the President has been flying at the expense of the taxpayer, describing it as an insensitive move.



Below are the posts:







