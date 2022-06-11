You overstepped - Rev Lawrence Tetteh slams Adom-Otchere over Togbe Afede saga

Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, the founder and leader of the World Miracle Outreach

Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, the founder and leader of the World Miracle Outreach, has condemned Paul Adom-Otchere’s criticism of Togbe Afede XIV over his decision to return some GH₵365,000 paid him as ex-gratia for his role as a member of the Council of State from 2017 to 2020.

Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, in a panel discussion on the breakfast show of GTV, expressed concern over the politicization of what he deems to be a patriotic and commendable gesture by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.



He praised Togbe Afede for the gesture and appealed to political and religious leaders to take a cue from his actions.



He urged the media to be circumspect with their opinions on issues that concern chiefs and the clergy as it could escalate into something unpleasant.



“I will urge the media to be very circumspect with how they handle chieftaincy matters and religious matters. I think Paul Adom-Otchere overstepped a little. Let’s be mindful that Togbe Afede is a traditional leader and has a lot of following.



“He is an economist through and through and has played a lot of roles in Ghana. For me, what he did was a very great gesture. If all our political leaders and traditional leaders who have something can give back what has been given to them, our purse will be refilled again. I believe that the gesture should not be politicized.



“We are getting to the stage where we should be mindful of handling our politics in a very matured way otherwise we would read meanings into everything. I’m very worried. If we don’t take care we send a very wrong signal. We have to do a very matured politics,” he said.

Paul Adom-Otchere has come under fire following his controversial editorial on the actions of Togbe Afede XIV on the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, edition of his show.



Adom-Otchere followed up with another editorial on Thursday, June 9, in which he made some claims against the chief.



Adom-Otchere levelled some allegations against Togbe Afede with supposed evidence of his meetings and other documents.



Togbe Afede has however reacted to the allegations, accusing Paul Adom-Otchere of prioritizing his stomach.



“My surprise indeed came from the misrepresentation. You can criticise me. You can criticise my opinions but don’t tell lies. Don’t say for instance that Togbe presented himself as coming from Ho to the Council of State and enjoyed transport allowances. When he knew it is not true. He knew that by my character, I could never do something like that.



"I am a resident of Accra. I’m not one of those who will pretend not to live in Accra and enjoy government hostel facilities when they’re working or enjoy transportation allowances. I am not that type. He knows. So that part hurts me. And also the suggestion that I was most of the time absent from Council of State meetings, that also hurts me because it is not true and he knows that is not true”, he lamented.