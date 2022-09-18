You owe John Mahama an apology - Clement Apaak 'fires' NPP government

NDC Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak says the governing New Patriotic Party owes former President John Dramani Mahama an apology.

According to him the apology should come without delay.



The National Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah in his latest comment suggests that there is truth in the claims by John Dramani Mahama that he is not receiving benefits due him as a former President.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview on their 'Ghana Tonight' Show, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC disclosed that he has been denied several benefits he is supposed to enjoy including an office and payment of his bills.



“I receive only my monthly pension like [former] President Kufuor, and [late former] President Rawlings was receiving [it] before he died. That is all I get.



“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation.

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel, I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” former President John Dramani Mahama said.



But Mr. Ahiagbah in an interview has disclosed that there is conversations to get an office for ex-President John Dramani.



“The government of Ghana is working to give him an office. There is a conversation to get him an office. If the office has not been given to him the letter I have here has not confirmed it but what it tells me is that there is a conversation to give him an office and his office is aware,” the NPP Communications Director said.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the former President said the absolute truth about his entitlements and that government's decision to politicize it is just much ado about nothing.



"Government should admit that they have erred and that they will work on the demands of the former President and have them provided to him, but to agree in part that there is a conversation to get an office for the former president is an admission that you have erred and therefore need to render an apology to the person of the former President," Clement Apaak said.

"It is imperative to note that former President Mahama's demand is not personal, it is his right as provided by the constitution and if you are unable to provide them for him, you don't drag his hard earned reputation in the mud. What I think the NPP government should be doing is that they should apologize to the former President rather than justifying their perverse action," he added.



Watch Video Below



