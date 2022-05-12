You preach heaven yet afraid to die; pastors part of Ghana’s problems – Kyiriabosom

Rev Cristian Kwabena Andrews

The head pastor of Life Worship Centre, Rev Cristian Kwabena Andrews, has blamed his colleague pastors for the myriad problems confronting the country.

According to him, many of his colleague pastors have distanced themselves from the truth.



The leader and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom, told Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Thursday, 12 May 2022 that pastors preach the existence of heaven when they know there is nothing like heaven.



According to him, many of these pastors are quick to seek medical treatment abroad when they suffer minor illnesses like Malaria.



“So, as a pastor who has been preaching about the existence of heaven and urging congregants to seek the path of heaven, why seek medical attention when you are sick?” he queried.



“If there is a place like heaven and sweeter than earth, why don’t you die and go?” he asked.

He maintained that many of the pastors are afraid to die yet they preach the existence of heaven to their followers thereby brainwashing them with their non-existent doctrines.



“You can only go to heaven when you die, so, why refuse to die?” he stressed.



He noted that while these pastors are building mansions and driving nice cars, they tell the congregation to leave their jobs and come to the house of God, thereby impoverishing them at the end of the day.



He said pastors and politicians are part of the problems confronting Ghanaians.