'You promised heaven for votes, but have left us to die in darkness' - Bankyease residents cry

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Bankyease, a suburb of Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal in the Ashanti region, have bemoaned the absence of electricity in their community.

According to them, the issue has affected them for years without any government expressing concern for their plights.

They added that not only is the issue affecting their children's education, but teachers and health workers reject postings to their community.

"We have a health center here, but look it's empty. No one wants to work at the health center due to the lack of electricity. No teacher is ready to teach our children due to a similar challenge," a resident shared his frustration.

The distressed residents shared their challenge with GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah.

They added that the lack of electricity impedes their children's intention to study at night.

The residents sadly revealed that some electricity poles erected prior to the 2020 elections have been left to rot right after the election.

Mr. Seidu Alidu, the committee chairman of the community, told GhanaWeb residents have had their dreams sqaushed.

Mr. Ibrahim Seidu, headmaster of the Bankyease community school, adding his voice, said the lack of electricity has hindered the school from undertaking ICT programmes.

The assembly member for the area, Mr. Yusif Yahaya also told GhanaWeb that several attempts to get their challenges resolved have been proven futile.

He has, however, appealed to the Municipal Assembly, the Member of Parliament for the area, and other stakeholders to come to their rescue since they are really suffering.

He also took the opportunity to urge residents of the Bankyease community to exercise patience since continuous efforts are being made to get the erected poles connected to the national grid.

