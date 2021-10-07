You provide in-depth knowledge to citizens, government - Majority leader congratulates Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

• Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turns 58-year-old today

• First deputy speaker has eulogized him for his contribution in the victory of the NPP



• Bawumia has been tipped to be the next flagbearer of the party even though he is yet to confirm it



The Majority leader in parliament has congratulated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the value he has added to the country through quality leadership.



According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in providing in-depth knowledge to government and citizens at large hence the need for him to be celebrated.



Congratulatory messages have been pouring out from different quarters to the vice president as he marks his 58th birthday.



Earlier, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia took to Facebook to garnish her ‘darling’.

“Happy birthday my darling! Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation."



“The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead. Mwaaah,” she concluded.



In a write up sighted by GhanaWeb, Osei Kyei-Bonsu also intimated that Vice President Bawumia is worth celebrating due to his countless revered roles and contributions to the New Patriotic Party.



Find below his full post:



Childbirth is a mixed grill of pain and joy where pain quickly evaporates when the live baby touches the ground with a shrill cry of liberation.

Happiness births and assumes dominance especially where the baby glows in growth to add value to the family.



Your Excellency, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, you have added value to the entire nation by the demonstrable quality of leadership that you provide to the citizens and the depth of knowledge that you offer to Government.



It is why on the occasion of your birthday Ghanaians celebrate you. CONGRATULATIONS on this momentous occasion. May the events of today energise and spur you on to do more for God and country.



Happy, happy birthday, Excellency.