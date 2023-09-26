You pushed Alan out – Amoako Baah to NPP Council of Elders

Mr Kyerematen, announced his resignation from the NPP at a press conference held on Monday

A political science lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Amoako Baah has said the Council of Elders and the Presidency have pushed the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP effective September 25, 2023, and his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



His announcement comes after he withdrew from the NPP’s flagbearer race citing alleged intimidation and abuse of his supporters among others.



Delivering his address Mr. Kyerematen noted that even though he conducted himself well in the party in the lead-up to the super delegates’ conference, the decision of the NPP’s national council was unmeritorious and unconstitutional.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Nana Dedei Tetteh on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the political science lecturer said the just-ended Special Delegates Congress of the party was not free and fair.

“I wasn’t surprised when you put hurdles in the way of someone. He will start building ladders in order to climb those walls you put there and he will climb and jump it. You don’t want him to proceed, you don’t want him to go forward no matter what. If you make the completion free and fair, honesty, nobody will be upset.



“But you are pushing everything to one person to win, because of money he thinks he can win. Because he will buy people and this is how this county has become, mercenary voters pay the money. ‘Dr. we know you are doing well but we need money, bring the money.’ That’s what they are doing and I have said it several times,” Dr. Baah stated.



The political science lecturer indicated that politics in the country now go for the highest bidder.