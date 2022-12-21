You put our country in danger for nothing - NPP condemns NDC’s ‘frivolous’ 2020 elections petition

NPP flag (left), NDC flag (right)

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its 2020 election petition which it said was frivolous and unnecessary, putting Ghana’s democracy at risk.

According to the NPP, the NDC knew that they have no evidence to prove that the 2020 elections were rigged but it's leaders kept misinforming Ghanaians and members, thereby creating unnecessary tension in the country.



In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP called on Ghanaians and civil society organizations to join its demand for an apology from the NDC and their flagbearer for the 2020 elections; John Dramani Mahama, for what they say were lies told following the 2020 elections.



“It smacks of dishonesty for John Mahama and the NDC leadership to lie to their supporters that they won the 2020 elections and ask them to jubilate. In fact, the NDC supporters were virtually asked by their leaders to seek justice on the streets because the Electoral Commission had stolen the elections for the NPP. These supporters also blindly followed their leaders and went to town terrorizing innocent Ghanaians going about their normal business. Some of their supporters were so much incited that they had violent confrontations with State security personnel.



“The conspiracy to destabilise the country was deeply rooted in the NDC that their Members of Parliament, led by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, abandoned their work in Parliament and embarked on an illegal protest to the premises of the Electoral Commission to threaten the Electoral Commissioners.



“In effect, the NDC had sought to take the entire nation to ransom for their electoral defeat. Undoubtedly, they wanted to make the country ungovernable. The NDC-induced unnecessary tension was intended to destabilise the country and scare investors, both of which have had adverse impacts on the Ghanaian economy till date,” parts of the statement read.



“The NPP condemns strongly this nation-wrecking comment and implores other political watchers, the media, National Peace Council, Civil Society Organizations, National House of Chiefs, The Christian Council of Ghana, The Office of the National Chief Imam, the Diplomatic Community and indeed, all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us in demanding an unqualified apology from John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, and the NDC for their unpatriotic and disgraceful conducts, which portend a great danger to our democracy and the security of the State,” it added.

The NPP’s statement was in response to some allegations by the now Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah about the 2020 election petition.



In viral audio-visuals, Asiedu Nketiah, during his campaign for the NDC chairmanship position, said that the party did not have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition to the Supreme Court.



Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito' who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.



He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court, because the NDC had no evidence to back their claim, and if he had not denied it, he would have been a disgrace.



Asiedu Nketiah further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who defended the party, had earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.



