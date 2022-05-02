16
You're Ghana's engine - Mahama to workers

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has praised Ghanaian workers as the nation marks workers day today May 1.

The former President in a message on Facebook said: “Happy May Day to our gallant men and women who make up our nation’s workforce. You are the engine that propels our country and keeps it afloat”.

He added “In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples’ rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery.

“I have no doubt that your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom. And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines”.

Workers in Ghana are joining their counterparts across the world to mark today as International Workers Day.

Mr Mahama is set to speak on democratic and economic development in the country on Monday.

