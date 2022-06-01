You're a 'baby' or have 'short memory' if you doubt my election predictions - Ben Ephson tells Critics

Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson says anyone who doubts his election prediction is either a “baby” in politics or with a “short memory”.

The Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper is under pressure after getting his prediction wrong on the just ended Ashanti regional NPP elections.



Ben Ephson had predicted that Chairman Wontumi will lose the regional elections – however, Wontumi beat his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as COKA by over 100 votes to win reelection as Chairman of the Ashanti Region.



After the election, many have tagged Ben Ephson as a 'lair' for wrongly predicting another election in Ghana.



But he has defended his ‘false’ prediction with claims that, “Chairman Wontumi won the elections with money.”

According to him, if delegates were not bought, his prediction would have been accurate.



He, however, said those doubting his political forecasts have “short memories” – or “babies” who have little idea in politics.



“I need to remind them of my records,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.