You're a disappointed lawyer who can’t manage his life – Titus-Glover takes on Martin Kpebu

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has strongly criticized private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

This comes after the lawyer accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of "stealing" from Ghana's taxpayers.

Mr Kpebu made the comments during an appearance on TV3's The Keypoints show on Saturday, April 29, where he alleged that Databank Financial Services Limited, where Ofori-Atta was once a Director, benefited from Ghana's purchased bonds from the Eurobond market.

In a sharp response to Kpebu's accusation, Titus-Glover used strong language and invectives against the lawyer.

He asked, "Did you see him stealing money?" before adding, "If you are disappointed in life, go and manage your life."

The former Deputy Transport Minister went on to describe Kpebu as a "disappointed lawyer" who is unable to manage his own life and family but has the audacity to call the President a thief.

The former MP vehemently defended Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta and dismissed Kpebu's accusations as baseless.

After being convinced by the NDC's Sammy Gyamfi and the show host to apologize, Titus-Glover retracted his statement about Martin Kpebu.

