You’re a disgrace for letting ‘small boy’ Wontumi mislead you – Ex-MP to 15 regional chairs

Edward Ennin, former New Patriotic Party lawmaker for the Obuasi Constituency

A former NPP Member of Parliament for Obuasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region has condemned the 15 regional chairmen of the party led by the Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Wontumi for openly declaring their support for the ousted General Secretary, John Boadu, prior to the party’s national delegates conference last weekend.

Mr Edward Ennin unhappy about the actions of the 15 regional chairmen described their actions as a disgrace to the party as well as their families.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, on Accra 100.5 FM, he asked “How can you belittle yourself to be used by a ‘small boy' Wontumi to go against the will of your people”?



He reminded the 15 chairmen that they have lost the trust of the people they lead in the various regions.

He said “as chairmen worth your sorts, you can never be whipped like the way Wontumi did to you people on Saturday, July 16, at the Accra Sports Stadium. And if you are a regional chairman who can be whipped to go against the will of your people then it’s a problem”.



He noted that Chairman Wontumi and his cohorts have suffered some humiliation but the current General Secretary is not the type that bears grudges and will work with them for the smooth running of the party.



