You're a failure if you live with your parents at age 35 - Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

• Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared a 10-point motivation post with his followers

• Among other things, he says a person living with his parents at age 35 is a failure



• His assertions have received varied reactions, with several people disagreeing with the Prophet



The founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has listed ten things he says makes a person within his youthful years, a failure in life.



Among other things, the controversial man of God says a person staying with their parents or in a family house at the age of 35 is a failure.



“You are a failure if at 35, you’re still staying with your parents or family compound,” the Prophet stated.

In what he captioned as a motivation, the church leader listed other things which he said makes a person a failure in life including waiting on government for employment, depending on others for one’s daily meal as well as keeping multiple sexual partners.



Contrary to the popular saying that “life begins at 40,” prophet Nigel also stated that “You’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins @40, check the world around you, Youngsters are taking over.”



“You’re a failure if @ 40, certain family relations can’t reach out to you for help



“You’re a failure if you’re still following the pattern of your parents, that led to their distraction.



“You’re a failure if you don’t think well about people, (speak well about people)

“You’re a failure as a parent, if your children are not greater than you or perhaps on almost the same scale,” the rest of his list stated.



The post made by the Prophet on his Facebook page has drawn several comments with some people sharing their disagreement with his assertions.



Jacqueline Adjei Peprah commenting on the post said “then if we also compare u (you) to your fellow pastors abroad n (and) even Ghana here, we can finally conclude u are also a big failure!”



His comment received a rebuttal from Prophet Nigel who replied with “u (you) see u this NPP paid agents don't get tired by fooling right???”



Nana Kwame Asiedu Asante on the other hand wrote “Not entirely true. Most prophets are the reason why a lot of the youth want to be rich at all cost. Success is relative. Poverty is bad but good name is better than riches.”

His comment was replied with “call me all other names and let me be rich cos, I have tasted poverty n (and) riches n I no (know) the difference...money is a defense....GO FOR IT. Don’t fail n hide under maxims”.



However, when Papsy Joo also commented saying “I don’t agree with these philosophies of failure. Rather the story of KFC founder Colonel Sanders is inspiration. He achieved his remarkable rise to success until his 60’s,” the Prophet admitted that there could be exceptions to his assertions.



