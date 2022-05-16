You’re a father to many, no wonder everyone calls you 'Papa' – Bawumia extols Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams as the father of many who has impacted lives globally.

According to Dr Bawumia, it is therefore, not surprising that Duncan-Williams is referred to as papa by all.



Dr Bawumia sang the praises of the Archbishop when he together with some lawmakers joined the leader and founder of the Action Chapel International for their Special Tribute Service at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex, Accra on Sunday, 15 May 2022 to mark the 65th birthday of Duncan-Williams which also coincided with his 45-year anniversary in ministry.



In a short message, Dr Bawumia told the archbishop that “You’ve been a father to many and it is no surprise, therefore, that everybody calls him papa.”



“He has impacted many lives and every sector of this country, he has impacted many lives abroad and he has impacted the world over and we are very grateful to God for his life,” he added.

Dr Bawumia noted that Duncan-Williams is the Father of charismatic movement in Ghana and he has been “phenomenal”.



“We know to achieve the extent of success that he has achieved in the last 45 years, he has fought many battles but by the grace of God there is a hand behind his hand so he has won many of those battles and I’m sure he is always strengthened by Psalm 23:



‘Though I walk in the valley of the shadow of death I’ll fear no evil for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff comfort me.’ That is the hand behind him, he fears no evil and he enters into these battles and he is winning these battles for humanity. So I’m here to say congratulations,” the vice president stated.