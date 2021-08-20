You’re a hero – Yagbonwura to Mahama

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I sitting in state

The overlord of the Gonja Traditional area Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a hero.

The Yagbonwura said he is proud of Mr. Mahama for not taking the law into his own hands when he lost the 2020 election which could have sparked chaos in the country.



He, thus, expressed gratitude to Mr. Mahama for exhibiting maturity after the election which according to him brought peace to the country.



The Yagbonwura said these when Mr. Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of his thank-you tour in the Savannah region on Friday, 20 August 2021.



The Yagbonwura said: “I want to commend you and congratulate you as well and your teeming supporters for a battle well fought.”

“Indeed, the 2020 general election was a hurdle, your excellency, you are a hero. This is because your participation in the fight to lead Ghana though did not achieve success but largely brought peace to mother Ghana and to the greatest extent added value and respect to the Ghanaian democracy,” he stated.



“Your excellency, former president, you did your part by serving your sovereign country, Ghana. The Almighty Allah will guide and lead you to success. We are proud of you and words of inspiration, joy, and happiness cannot demonstrate our appreciation to you for not taking the law into your hands. Ladies and gentlemen, these are compliments of a hero,” he added.



Referring to a quote in the Bible, the Yagbonwura said: “Let me refer you to a verse in Proverbs: ‘For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.’”