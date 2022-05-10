You’re a politician in cassock – Apaak to Methodist Bishop Bosomtwe-Ayensu

Rt Rev Bosomtwe-Ayensu

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region has advised the Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Dioceses in the Ashanti Region, Rt Rev. Stephen Richard Bosomtwe-Ayensu to remove his cassock and join the political fray to be properly identified.

The Methodist Bishop over the weekend took former president John Dramani Mahama to the cleanest for claiming to repeal the controversial Electronic Levy also known as E-levy if he so wins the 2024 general elections.



He said Mr Mahama was not going to win any election for him to repeal the levy.



According to the MP, the Methodist Bishop falls short of the description of a man of God.



Mr. Cleament Apaak who is the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament explained that the Bishop lacks integrity.



He said the Bishop is just a politician wearing a cassock hence the need for him to remove the cassock for him to be identified as such.



He noted that the Bishop has not been truthful to the pulpit over the years.

“What has somebody’s intention of repealing an obnoxious Electronic Levy got to do with the church for it to be championed by a Bishop,” Dr Apaak queried.



In his view of this, Rt Rev Bosomtwe-Ayensu is a politician hiding behind the cassock to do the governing New Patriotic Party's propaganda.



“He (the Bishop) should remove his cassock for us to properly identify him as such,” Dr Apaak said adding “there are so many ills happening in the society under the administration of the NPP and none of these bothers the Bishop’s mind except a promise made by the former NDC flagbearer”.



Dr. Apaak said these in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Methodist Church Ghana has in a statement said the Presiding Bishop is the official spokesperson of the church and has, therefore, appealed to the media not to drag the name of the church into the alleged statements made by Rt Rev Bosomtwe-Ayensu.



The Methodist church said it continues to stay unaligned to any political party