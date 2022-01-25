You're a traitor - Opambour blasts ‘judas’ Aduomi, blames Alan for betrayal

Rev Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre Rev Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has described an Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as a traitor.

According to him, Mr Aduomi’s recent comments about the President and government at large are signs of betrayal.



Speaking on Prophet 1 Television on Sunday, January 23, 2022, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he explained that President Akufo-Addo campaigned on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), adding that every well-meaning party faithful must equally support statements he made on the economy during the 2016 elections.



“…I don’t understand why Aduomi publicly disowned Akufo-Addo on national television. It’s not right. I mean it’s so wrong. He was the leader of the NPP during the 2016 election. Whatever statement he made was in the interest of the party. For him to have done that is a sign of bad leadership”. He observed



Prophet Ebenezer attributed the former Ejisu Member of Parliament’s(MP’s) comments to the flagbearership contest between the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.



“Aduomi has a reason for making those statements. Many people don’t know but I know because I’m a prophet. It has to do with the party’s internal elections of who succeeds Nana Addo after his term.

He belongs to a certain faction. If you listen carefully, he was throwing shades at the other faction.



I don’t want to delve deep into this but I know people understand what I’m driving at. Greetings to Alan Kyeremanteng”, he added.



Mr Owusu Aduomi has been in the news in recent times following a viral video on social media of the beleaguered politician surprisingly disowning his party (NPP), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration.



Mr Aduomi’s comments, where he openly scorned the NPP government, has angered many party faithful including a member of NPP Council of Elders in the Manhyia South Constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka ‘Tomtom’ who has descended heavily on him, describing his outburst as repulsive.