You're a wicked person if you don't vote for Mahama - Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey has reiterated that former President John Mahama ended 'dumsor' before leaving office.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) insists that power outage popularly known in Ghana as 'dumsor' was ended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, the NDC disagrees.

Speaking to this on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey said: "it is established . . . if you are a Ghanaian and you know John Mahama solved dumsor, vote for him. If you don't vote for him, you're a wicked person..."