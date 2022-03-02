You’re actually saying your party NDC is no better – Gabby tells Atuguba on coup comment

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has responded to the coup comment made by the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba.

Prof Atuguba has indicated that conditions are rife for coup due to the bad economic conditions.



He has asked the government to acknowledge the economic mess and try to deal with it.



“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.

“Ghana’s economic problems started before Covid-19. On balance, Covid-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana.” he said at a forum held by Solidare Ghana Monday February 28.



Reacting to him, Gabby said in a tweet that “If you’re a senior member of an opposition party that can be described as an ‘alternative government’ & yet you say that your country is ripe for a coup, what you’re really saying is that your party is no better & cannot be expected to fix whatever you see wrong even if elected!”



