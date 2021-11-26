You’re ahead of Opoku Ware and Achimota Schools – Otumfuo lauds Gyaama Pensan SHTS

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has applauded Gyaama Pensan Senior High School for beating Opoku Ware School and Achimota School to win the National Renewal Energy Competition 2021.

“The school leading all the others is a sign of greatness and therefore must be recognized on that level”.



Otumfuo added that their award is a clear indication of the hard work of students and staff which also sends a signal that the location of a school does not matter and that excellence is possible.



“Coming first in renewable energy contest shows that you’re doing well in science and you can do more".



Otumfuo said “you have gone ahead of Achimota and Opoku Ware so you should know that your school is great”



The subject for the competition is equal to that of the recent climate summit held outside which means the topic is an important one.



The students and staff were charged to put in more hard work for continued success.

“It does not matter where a school is sited, whether, in Kumasi or Accra, you can do it. Your award tells that both teachers and students are doing well, I realized that when I saw you.”



This came up when the headmistress of Gyaama Pensan SHS, Madam Stella Naaenyo Atease led the student and staff to Manhyia Palace during the observation of Awukudae yesterday.



She said the National Renewal Energy Competition was initiated by the Energy Commission and Ghana Education Service for Senior High Schools of which their school made it in the Kumasi and Northern sector competitions after which the grand finale took place in the Greater Accra Region also saw them through.



“We got involved with the renewable energy competition of which we came first in Kumasi and also in the Northern sector. Currently, Gyaama Pensan SHTS is the champion for the renewable energy challenge 2021.”



Aboasohene, Nana Opoku Tuasekanko II, was with the management of the school at Manhyia.